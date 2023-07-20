New episode of violence against healthcare workers, this time in Milan. According to what Adnkronos learns, a doctor was brutally attacked in a hospital ward in the Lombard metropolis by a patient’s family member and is hospitalized in the Polyclinic in serious conditions, with a femur that has been fractured in several places.

The attack took place in the early afternoon of yesterday, Wednesday 19 July. A man came to the ward to visit his mother. According to the first reports, he would have gone into a rage and a doctor who was there tried to calm him down. The discussion goes on, until anger takes over and suddenly the man knocks the doctor down with a punch, then jumps on top of him, breaking his femur. At that point, people intervened to block the woman’s son and the police and emergency services were called for the white coat. The doctor underwent surgery and remained under the knife for several hours, at least until 9 in the evening.

It is obviously not life threatening, but the conditions are serious, since the fracture was multiple and displaced. In the evening, the police were still present in the IRCCS emergency room in via Sforza where the white coat was operated on.