He is accused of having raped four young women, his patients, in the clinics of San Giuliano Milanese and Milan during some visits

A doctor on duty was arrested for aggravated sexual assault. The man is accused of having raped four young women, who were his patients, in the clinics of San Giuliano Milanese and Milan during some visits. He is currently under house arrest by order of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Lodi in connection with that of Milan. There are a total of 4 cases, the Carabinieri inform, originating from the detailed reports of the victims and subsequent investigations, and which present as a common characteristic the commission of the disputed facts with abuse of one’s authority and the conditions of physical inferiority of the offended persons.

The judicial authority and the Judicial Police, we read in a note, continue their investigation activities, by listening to the people informed about the facts, with the most suitable methods to ensure the confidentiality of these operations and it is hoped that any other people who are aware of relevant circumstances relating to the same context make themselves available to contact the judicial police who are proceeding. The investigation was carried out by the State Police of the Judicial Police Section of the Milan Prosecutor’s Office and by the Carabinieri of San Giuliano and San Donato Milanese.