Had he been able to have his say on Brahim, Stefano Pioli would have spent himself to keep him: “He is a complete player with a personality, it is a pleasure to work with him”. However, no Milan supporter, not even Pioli with the new powers, could oppose Real. As announced, Madrid have decided: they will keep Diaz once he returns from his two-year loan to Milan. And that’s not all: he will renew his contract until the summer of 2027. He is considered the ideal piece to fill the void left by departing Asensio. Milan could have exercised the right of redemption sanctioned by the agreements but the last word would have remained with Real, strengthened by the counter-buy-in. On the day of Ibra’s big farewell, there was no room for goodbyes from Brahim, who however knew he was leaving San Siro for the last time: he is leaving after 124 games and 18 goals. The trocar becomes one of the high priority areas of intervention of the new Milan. The ongoing work on Kamada will continue: the Japanese enjoys Pioli’s consideration. He is free and will weigh on the budget for the three million annual salary alone: ​​considering the sixteen goals scored in the last season at Eintracht Frankfurt, it remains a good deal. For the signatures, it will only take the time necessary to complete some of the bureaucratic procedures of the agents.