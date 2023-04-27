In China, design is a booming sector and new trends combine the needs of the new generations while maintaining respect for Chinese heritage, materials, history, music and traditional craftsmanship. At the Art Lab space in Via Tortona 4, during the Milan Design Week, the Door to Door exhibition was presented, promoted by the 3D Unpainted Door company and curated by the Chinese designer Kent Wong and the creative director Rain Lin, together with an international curatorial team. Door to Door wanted to underline the concept of “one door, one world” by highlighting new trends in Chinese society and how the traditional values ​​on which its millenary culture is based have been revisited and reinvented in a modern key to meet new needs . Door to door takes us on a leap into today’s China and helps us understand how international design can contribute to this process of change. The new generations of Chinese are exploring new ways of thinking and desiring by looking more and more at international design trends: this is how requests and needs arise that do not only want to assimilate to the canons of Western design but prefer to go forward and reinterpret the rich and centuries-old heritage of the Chinese tradition .The installation that could be admired at the Design Week showcases a sequence of doors accompanied by an interactive path that has allowed the visitor to discover the new cultural and design references. An exhibition journey through images and references taken from Chinese culture that create a cultural bridge with European and Western design.

Service created by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

