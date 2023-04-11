Countdown to Milan Design Week 2023, the event that focuses on architecture, design and fashion to be held in the Milanese city from 17 to 23 April. In recent years, the appointment has also become an opportunity for car manufacturers to present some new products or, more simply, some artistic installations featuring models and concept cars. Also for this edition, several brands have announced their participation, from Peugeot to Maserati, passing through Audi. Here are the main car manufacturers present at the Milan Design Week.

Peugeot

The car manufacturer of the Lion has in fact collaborated with the artist J. Demsky for the creation of a particularly original livery of the 9X8 hypercars which has been competing in the WEC Championship since last July, and will take advantage of the setting offered by the Milanese event on April 17 to unveil it. It’s about the second collaboration which Peugeot is pursuing as part of a broader partnership strategy with talented artists: just a few days ago, during the European presentation of the Inception concept car, the French company itself announced a first artistic collaboration with Emeric Tchatchoua, founder of 3 .PARADIS. In this case, however, the creative hand was given by J. Demsky, who didn’t limit himself to decorating the car by creating a stylistically original livery, but also wanted to design the graphics on the drivers’ overalls and helmets.

maserati

The Trident logo is ready to steal the show Milan Design Week 2023. Maserati has in fact announced its participation in the Milanese event with three exclusive one-offs of the GranTurismo: two of these, called Prisma and Luce, will be physically present and respectively with the V6 Nettuno internal combustion engine and in the full electric Folgore version, while the third will be a futuristic digital one-off signed by the Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara. The GranTurismo Prisma looks above all else to the past and to tradition of the model in its original version. For this reason, the livery that covers the bodywork is the result of a mix of 14 different chromatic shades, 12 of which were selected from the colors of the most popular GranTurismos of the past, such as the characteristic Amaranth of the 1947 Maserati A6 1.500 or the Longchamps gold that lit up the 1973 Maserati Khamsin. Complete the exclusive style of this one-off with a detail of over 8,500 hand-applied letters, which make up the names of the Trident cars, creating a second nuance and harmonizing the entire chromatic coating, which is also rigorously handmade. The GranTurismo Luce, on the other hand, is all about the future. In this case, the car’s trim is an original mirror-colored monolith, decorated with a laser engraved dynamic pattern and painted in a color practically absent. The interiors are also innovative and sustainable in ECONYL single material (a sort of regenerated nylon thread), which combined with laser processing and “high-frequency” printing technology gives a feeling of great dynamism to the dashboard and panels. Finally, at the Milan Design Week, Maserati will also be the protagonist with the limited edition Launch Edition First Series 75th Anniversary.

Smart

There will also be the Smart brand among the protagonists of the Milan Design Week. The 61st edition of the usual Milanese appointment puts the automobile increasingly at the center and so the Mercedes brand will also be present at the event with its installation with the Smart #1 on display in the Archiproducts outdoor space in via Tortona 31.

Throw

The Turin-based car manufacturer has made an appointment for enthusiasts on April 15th for the event “Emotion Pu+Ra“, in which he will further clarify his future plans. But there will not be space only for words: the brand belonging to the Stellantis galaxy will in fact take advantage of the opportunity to present a new concept car which, according to CEO Luca Napolitano, will represent “the Brand Manifesto for the next 10 years”.

GAC extension

Van lifea car that can replace an air trip, here is the name of the “second chapter” of the project “GAC Car Culture Series” of the Chinese automotive leader GAC Group. Last October, during the inauguration of its first GAC Europa Research and Development Center in Milan, the GAC Group, leader in the automotive sector, presented the first project of the series “GAC Car Culture Series”: Car Culture #1 – The Barchetta. The second one: Car Culture #2 – Van life, will be presented in a few days during the Tortona Design Week 2023 from 17 to 23 April. Intended to consolidate the automotive group’s design tradition, the innovative space in the district of Via Tortona 16 looks like a global hub, a forge of talents, ideas and innovative projects. This headquarters, a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy, already present, in addition to Guangzhou (headquarters), also in Shanghai and Los Angeles, brings together the best industrial resources in the world forming an ecosystem of global excellence to strengthen innovative capabilities and design. The flagship of this new establishment is Stephane Janindirector of GAC Advanced Design Europe, also known as “the master of concept cars” who will oversee operations alongside a talented team made in Europe. While the first project of the “GAC Car Culture Series” celebrated an archetype of Italian automotive culture: the “barchetta” and was born from the desire to share a real “manifesto of automotive design” according to GAC Group, Van life it starts from the idea of ​​creating a product with which you can really travel, allowing you to go very far from home. In the dreams of the GAC Group designers, this vehicle could almost replace the plane. That’s why the silhouette is that of a van, but slimmer and rather compact to be efficient and make the most of electrification technology. The cabin is versatile and allows passengers to sleep when traveling long distances. The interior design is characterized by a simple structure on which everything you need can be connected or attached: seats, screen, glove box, tray, lamps, hammock, etc. This concept car highlights the beauty of being able to go wherever you want.

The others

Hyundai will be the protagonist in via Solferino with an installation that involves a play of lights, with the new Ioniq 6 and the streamliner stylistic language at the centre. “Superficie Assoluta” will be the theme of the installation at the Cupra Garage Milano, which includes a path with the new techniques of “parametric” design and 4D printing at the centre. Lexus, on the other hand, will show the work of New York artist and architect Suchi Reddy with the exhibition entitled “Shaped by Air”. In Milan, the four winners of the Lexus Design Award 2023 will also be awarded. Finally, Audi, which has always supported the Fuorisalone, will be present at the 2023 edition with the House of Progress in Piazza del Quadrilatero with the exhibition of the installation “The Domino Act” by the designer Gabriele Chiave.