Fashion remains important for Milan, but there is no doubt that the Salone Internazionale del Mobile has been animating the city for a decade now. Above all thanks to the Fuorisalone which involves various districts in the event which has the exhibition center for companies in the Rho-Fiera. The two souls come together to form the Milan Design Week, famous all over the world. Suffice it to say that the 2022 edition brought 600,000 visitors to the city to attend 800 events and learn about the work of 1400 designers, not only related to the world of furniture. This year the Milan Design Week opens April 17one day before the start of the Salone del Mobile, and closes on the 23rd April. There will be no doubt that these will be very intense days, with a calendar that includes over 500 events, some of which are related to the automotive industry. Here are the brands in the sector that will be present in strict alphabetical order and in the most diverse ways, with the caveat that most of the events are by invitation only.