The fans of the “Curva Nord” lashed out in 2012 against the new Inter second shirt, completely red, and sent a strong letter to Moratti: “A real punch in the eye and another in the stomach that will leave you breathless”

In the last few hours on social media, Milan fans have lined up against the pre-match uniform with a reference to Inter’s social colors.

Yet it is not the first time that one of the two Milan fans has protested about their team’s clothing. It also happened in the summer of 2012, when the “Curva Nord” asked not to buy the red away shirt, because red is the color of Milan.

Here is the text: “We thought we had seen it all. Players with Lotto numbers on their backs, games played on Fridays or at midday… We all accepted for our colours, black and blue. Until a scientist finally has given birth to his Nobel prize-winning idea: the FC Internazionale away shirt for the 2012/2013 season will be entirely red. A real punch in the eye and another in the stomach that will leave you breathless. Perhaps the creator of this genius was suddenly catapulted to earth by Saturn, for not knowing that red is the prerogative of another team. Evidently he never showed up at the stadium during a derby. For us, red on the shirt should only appear combined with green and white to certify the Italian champion team or, as in the case of the centenary, to represent the colors of our city’s flag with a cross superimposed on white. We invite Inter fans not to buy this garment and not show up at the stadium, neither in the corner nor elsewhere”.