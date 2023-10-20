Milan (AFP)

Milan will defend its lead when it hosts Juventus, one of its competitors for the title, in the ninth stage of the Italian Football League, in a strong confrontation overshadowed by a betting scandal that has been rocking “Calcio” for days.

It was reported that former midfield star Sandro Tonali, “currently with Newcastle, England,” bet on Milan matches when he was a player in the latter’s ranks, while the Italian Federation suspended the current Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Fagioli, for 7 months for the same reason, after the 22-year-old’s approval. plead guilty and negotiate a reduced sentence.

The Italian Federation reported that Fagoli’s sentence was officially 12 months, but five of those months were reduced to be used in a “treatment plan” for gambling addiction.

The Fagioli case is the first in a series of scandals related to sports betting that led to the exclusion of Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo from the Italian national team.

The local federation explained in a statement that Tonali, 23, and Zaniolo, 24, who play in the English Premier League with Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively, have been informed of the investigation targeting them.

The two players missed the Italian national team’s match against Malta (4-0), in the European Cup 2024 qualifiers, and also the match against England (1-3), within the same qualifiers.

As for Juventus, this is the second blow it has suffered this season, just weeks after its French midfielder Paul Pogba was suspended due to doping violations.

Milan leads the Italian League table, two points behind its neighbor Inter, and 4 points ahead of Juventus.

Milan, in particular, suffers from several absences from its ranks due to suspension or injury, most notably of its French international goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, who was sent off in his team’s last match against Genoa, before the international break, and reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello was injured in his calf, and will be absent from the field for about a month.

Therefore, Milan coach Stefan Pioli seems forced to include the veteran third goalkeeper, Antonio Miranti (40 years old), between the three sticks.

The last match in which Mirante participated dates back to April 2021, when he was defending the colors of Roma, and French international left-back Theo Hernandez is also absent.

Last season’s champion, Napoli, will visit Verona on Saturday, at the opening of the stage, amid a decline in its results since the beginning of the current season, as it occupies fifth place, 7 points behind leaders Milan.

What made matters worse was the absence of top scorer Nigerian Victor Osimhen, after he suffered a tear in his posterior muscle while participating in the Nigerian national team, in addition to the absence of influential Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

It is likely that Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone will participate in the spearhead position to compensate for Osimhen’s absence.

Simeone always contributes to Napoli’s victories, and he previously made up for Osimhen’s absence in the same period last season, and did well, scoring 4 goals in 7 matches.

The decline in the results of the southern team led to the fate of its new French coach, Rudi Garcia, being up in the air, as he took over his position at the beginning of the current season, succeeding Luciano Spalletti, the architect of winning the title last season, which was the first for the southern team since 1990 and its legend, the late Argentine Diego Maradona.

In other matches, Torino will meet Inter, Sassuolo will meet Lazio, Roma will meet Montsa, Bologna will meet Frosinone, Salernitana will meet Cagliari, Atalanta will meet Genoa, Udinese will meet Lecce, and Fiorentina will meet Empoli.