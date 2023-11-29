Milan: Champions League and Club World Cup (almost) goodbye. Ninety million in smoke

The defeat at home against Borussia Dortmund, barring miracles, will cost Milan around ninety million: in addition to the money that will not come in at least with the passage to the round of 16 (without thinking that last year it was the semi-final with all the costs deriving from the two subsequent rounds), we must also add those that will not come from the 32-team Club World Cup which it will be played in 2025: Italy will be represented by Inter (sure) and at this point probably by one of Juventus or Napoli. Barring a Rossoneri miracle.

Milan qualifies for the Champions League round of 16 if…

To get through to the next round, Milan must win at Newcastle on the last day of the Champions League group and hope that Borussia Dortmund defeats PSG (in the event of a tie, the Devil and the French with equal points and direct comparisons would promote Luis Enrique’s team to heaven). Not impossible, but a very complicated situation (especially since the yellow and blacks only need a draw to win the group). Certainly Giroud and his teammates are no longer masters of their destiny and must apologize for all the missed opportunities: from the unfortunate 0-0 draw at San Siro with Newcastle, missing so many goals in a dominated game, to the opportunities not taken (in a match more balanced) on the Borussia Dortmund pitch. Until the penalty missed by Giroud in the 0-0 draw against the Germans at San Siro which perhaps could have directed the match differently.

Milan, Thiaw injured and Rossoneri defense in pieces. Simic with Frosinone

And then there’s the injury front. Bad feelings on the Malik Thiaw front (left San Siro on crutches): yet another muscular knockout at Milan. “The injury worries me, because I think we will miss him for a few games,” Stefano Pioli said after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

The Rossoneri defense is decimated: Pierre Kalulu out (return not before February-March) and Pellegrino, Simon Kjaer is not yet available again (the Rossoneri hope is to have him back in December), Mattia Caldara has never been seen on the pitch. There is only one central defender at Stefano Pioli’s disposal (Fikayo Tomori). Against Borussia he had to insert Rade Krunic, but it was an absolute emergency move. Ahead of the match against Frosinone, the 18-year-old Jan-Carlo Simić will be called up (who however will not be usable in the Champions League with Newcastle), the cornerstone of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera team: a very interesting player with great potential, but still lacking in matches in Serie A and called upon to almost certainly be a starter in Saturday’s match. Pioli will probably have to draw on a second player among Milan’s young players (probably the 2004 Nsiala Makengo).

Subscribe to the newsletter

