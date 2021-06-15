The agreement between the two clubs is being finalized, about 35 million euros on the plate. The Argentine wanted a big one and is ready to leave Italy

Rodrigo De Paul had said so. “I was clear with whom I had to, I am now 27 years old …”. He wanted the sale to play his cards in a big one. No sooner said than done. After five years in Udine (175 appearances, 33 goals), the Juventus captain is about to change the air. Udinese has reached a principle of agreement for the sale of the Argentine with Atletico Madrid of Cholo Simeone, who for some time had kept the spotlight on the Juventus jewel.

First the proposal of 20 million plus Perez rejected, then the acceleration: closing operation on the basis of about 35 million euros, with the Spanish club that with the bonuses will approach the 40 requested by the Pozzo. The negotiation is in the details: the white smoke could arrive in the next few hours.

Milan, nuanced shot – The 10 of Udinese had become the first goal of the Milan midfield, still kept on standby by Calhanoglu. In the end the dream vanished: the availability of cash and the readiness of the Spanish club made the difference. De Paul is preparing to become a new player of Atletico Madrid. He should sign a five-year contract.

