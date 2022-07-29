Total agreement. Milan and Bruges virtually shook hands: Charles De Ketelaere in essence he is a Milan player. The cost of the transfer 32 million plus 3 bonuses and a percentage of the resale margin in favor of Bruges, as is traditional in international transfers. Basically, if Milan were to sell Charles for more than 32 million, part of the profit would go to Bruges. What is missing for officialdom? The drafting of the contracts, with meetings still in progress: everything has not yet been written down and, as often in these cases, reasonably we will be thinking about the formulation of some contract technicalities.