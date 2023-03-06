Milan, dark (red) black in the night against Fiorentina

The defeat in Florence hurts Milan. After 4 consecutive victories and growing (well with Tottenham, great against Atalanta: 2-0 with the Hojlund-Lockman duo ‘cancelled’ by the back of the Devil), the Rossoneri suddenly stop their run and lose heavy points in the Champions League sprint: Inter returns to +3, Lazio performs the miracle in Naples and overtakes the Devil, Roma catch Pioli’s team in fourth place. Obviously, nothing is lost, but this stop complicates a race towards qualifying for the top European club competition that is far from simple and obvious (even more so if the penalty points were to be removed from Juventus, but we will talk about this later) .

Milan, Rebic-Origi hurt in Florence

Milan, Adani: “It’s right to wait for De Ketelaere”

“The boy is serious and was immediately appreciated by his classmates. If you have such a negative performance and you don’t behave well, you don’t get so encouraged by everyone. It’s okay to wait for him again, the first to analyze severely will be him who they tell me is a shy boy and introvert”, the words of Lele Adani at 90° Minute. “A strong blow came in Florence, the serious thing about Milan is that in one-on-one duels Fiorentina were clearly superior and Tottenham will be aggressive and fierce on Wednesday and there will really be a fight to hold on to” Read also

In Milan that comes out badly from the Franchiit is the performances of some singles that leave us perplexed: Ante Rebic confirms a chiaroscuro season (darker than light), Divock Origi enters in his place and does not affect (much more was expected from the 27-year-old Belgian striker who arrived on a free transfer in June after seasons in the Premier League at Liverpool).

Milan, De Ketelaere does not “turn on”

And then there is the De Ketelaere case. Discussing the Belgian’s talent would be a serious mistake, because what was shown with the Bruges shirt leaves no doubt. But his AC Milan adventure is disappointing at the moment: even against Fiorentina, CDK did not have an impact. Just a few flashes, but without giving the feeling of continuity during the match. He doesn’t break the game, he doesn’t find the way to goal (sometimes it seemed like a curse this year, when things go wrong…). Everyone’s hope is that time will play in De Ketelaere’s favour, that the spark will light up and from there everything is easier, but so far the yield is obviously disappointing.

Milan, Adli: a little flash in the night of Florence

On the other hand, those who have had few chances are Yacine Adli closed in the role of attacking midfielder by Brahim Diaz-De Ketelaere (without forgetting the Krunic option which is very useful for the Rossoneri cause in certain matches…).

Purchased a year ago by Bordeaux for (approximately) 10 million, the French attacking midfielder had left excellent impressions in the pre-season, giving away signature plays. Talent, technique and game vision that promised well. Then, in the first part of the pre-World Cup season, very few chances for him: 114 minutes played (60 in Verona with three sections between Bologna-Sassuolo-Naples). Then, a few more good sensations transmitted in December of the post-Qatar 2022 friendlies and oblivion again at the beginning of the year.

Until Fiorentina-Milan for him zero minutes. Then at Franchi Pioli placed him in 38th for De Ketelaere and Adli, in the black evening of the Devil, stood out for a beautiful opening that gave the ‘there’ to Theo Hernandez’s 2-1 goal.

A little flash in the pitch dark of the Franchi. Many fans on social media are calling for a few more opportunities for Yacine who had received some offers on the transfer market in January (Sampdoria, Cremonese, French clubs…), but Milan preferred not to lend him. Who knows that in the season finale, after Malick Thiaw’s excellent defensive signals (a big crescendo for the German defender taken from Schalke 04 except for the evening in Florence where, however, everyone fenced a bit), the Rossoneri club does not find in Adli’s class an important resource in the Champions League race..

