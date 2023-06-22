Charles De Ketelaere is playing the Under 21 European Championships with Belgium. His partner at Milan, Leao appreciated one of his plays

A special day for the Milan with the transfer market and the possible sale of Tonali, as the first argument. Not just the transfer market, some Rossoneri players are busy with their national teams. Charles DeKetelaere he is playing the Under 21 European Championships with Belgium. His partner at Milan, Leao he appreciated his play. here is the tweets.

“Crack”. This is the comment of the Portuguese. De Ketelaere sent Openda on goal with a great pass from left winger from midfield. Who knows if this competition will unlock Belgian talent altogether. The match between Belgium and the Netherlands finished 0-0 with CDK playing for 90 minutes.READ ALSO: Milan Market – Contacts in progress for the rising star of European football



