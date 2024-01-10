A 30-year-old lost his life this evening after being hit by a car while he was riding his bicycle. It happened shortly after 2.30 am in Milan.

The young man was walking along Via Scipione Pistrucci, in the Porta Romana area, when for reasons not yet fully known he was hit by a car in which a 22-year-old boy and a 25-year-old girl were travelling.

Local police officers and health workers from 118 Areu intervened on site and were unable to do anything but confirm the death of the cyclist. The other two boys were transported under green code to the Polyclinic.