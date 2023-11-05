Milan, crosses the tracks but falls from the platform and is hit by the train. Died aged 32

A 32-year-old Ecuadorian resident in Vidigulfo (PV) died last night near the Pieve Emanuele railway station. From the investigations carried out it seems that the victim, it was around 00.30, in the company of a friend had imprudently crossed the tracks.

After reaching the platform, he lost his balance and ended up under the Milan-Voghera Trenord train in transit at the time. The victim’s friend was unharmed. On site the police of the Volunteer Detachment of Pieve Emanuele, Polfer, 118 and the magistrate on duty.

