Not yet a negotiation, but already more than an idea. Milan will try to work on Bryan Cristante’s return in the summer. The track has already been tested with the midfielder’s agent, Peppe Riso, but not yet with Roma, the company that owns the player’s card. Cristante has a contract with an expiration date of 30 June 2024 and earns around 1.8 million per season. Roma are not willing to deprive themselves of it lightly, after Mourinho made him the man of balance of his team, finding him a fixed accommodation in the median. But it is clear that Cristante, who grew up in the Rossoneri nursery, is teased by the possibility of playing the Champions League in the club that launched him into great football.