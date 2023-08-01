Serious accident today at 1.30 pm at the crossroads between viale Umbria and via Colletta, a stone’s throw from piazzale Lodi, in Milan. According to preliminary information, two cars collided and in the carom one of the cars would have ended up on a pedestrian, who would have been crushed between the car and a pole on the sidewalk. The man, a 25-year-old, reportedly suffered serious injuries, was transported in red code to the Niguarda hospital.

Firefighters and local police officers were on site to carry out the findings and clarify the dynamics of the incident. The pedestrian was crushed between the pole and a high-powered black Audi, model RS7. The local police have closed traffic between piazzale Lodi and viale Umbria and the preferential lane up to the intersection with via Muratori.

The police are looking for cameras that may have filmed the accident: several people heard a very loud bang; the conditions of the cars, partially destroyed after the impact, suggest that at least one of the two was traveling at high speed, despite being near a traffic lighted intersection, even if this hypothesis will have to be confirmed by the technical investigations of the cast iron. Drivers were also injured.

The new owner of the RS7 was waiting for the car at home for delivery: it was a gift he had given to his son. The man was worried because he was waiting for the Audi in front of the garage and called the owner of the dealership, Scuderia 76, to find out where he was. “Run now, there’s been an accident,” he answered the phone. So the man rushed to the scene and found out about the incident.