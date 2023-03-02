Milan, councilor of FdI naked on webcam during the Town Hall 2 meeting

After the pentastellato Gianluca Corrado, another councilor of the Municipality of Milan falls into the videoconference trap by appearing in front of the other participants in a buff or nearly so. The protagonist this time is Paolo Roccotagliata, 60 years old, Councilor of Town Hall 2 of Fratelli d’Italia. Who for a few seconds connected with the camera on while he was in a relaxation room of a wellness center in Aprica, Sondrio, together with his partner. Some of the attendees started circulating the images, which quickly went viral.

Roccotagliata’s version: swapped the microphone button with the video one

But the FdI adviser did not break down and explained to the reporters of Repubblica: “In last week’s area council I had them explain how the cell phone worked to access errands and yesterday I used it for the first time. I noticed, unfortunately it’s my fault and I did it in good faith, I didn’t realize that the key to be able to intervene was closed, so what I was saying was not heard, and instead the camera key was open. spa and I entered the relaxation room, thus thinking of intervening if there was a reason. I was lying comfortably relaxing in my bathrobe with my partner, then I don’t remember everything I did”.

FdI adviser: “Video released? These are things that just make me laugh”

Roccotagliata is not particularly sorry for the little gaffe and doesn’t even show resentment for those who thought of putting him in difficulty by spreading the images: “I haven’t seen the video. I don’t know who did it and made it run but these are things that slip away from me, they just make me laugh. Seeing it or not seeing this video leaves me completely indifferent. I was in good faith with lots of witnesses”.

