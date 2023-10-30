The appointment is tomorrow at 1pm at the bobsled track in Cesana, in the province of Turin. Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo will arrive for an inspection in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, accompanied by the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo. The track could in fact host the bobsled, skeleton and luge races of the Olympics. Also welcoming them were the regional councilor for Sport Fabrizio Ricca, the leaders of the XX Marzo Foundation, which has the task of managing the sports facilities of the 2006 Turin Winter Games, and the mayors of the area.