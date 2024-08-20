Milan-Cortina, Salvini visits the construction site of the former Porta Romana railway yard

The Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvinihas made a inspection of the construction site of the former Porta Romana railway yarddestined to become the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. This visit allowed us to take stock of the works, which are progressing quickly towards the delivery scheduled for July 2025. The project, supported by private funds and promoted by Coima together with Covivio and Prada Holding, will transform the area into a student residence with 1700 bedsthe largest in Italy.

Urban Regeneration: The Future of Porta Romana

The redevelopment of the area also includes the restoration of two historic buildings, the Rialzo Team and the ‘Basilico’symbols of railway memory and of the famous photographer Gabriel Basilico. Porta Romana is part of a vast plan of urban regeneration involving seven disused railway yards in Milan, an ambitious project that will last for the next 20 years, marking one of the largest urban transformations in Europe.

Milan-Cortina, Salvini: the goal is to not have problems with Paris

“The goal is to not have any of the problems that there were in Paris. The beds will be made of wood.” This is what the Minister of Infrastructure said. Matthew Salvini after the inspection of the Olympic Village construction site. Once the Olympicsthen, “1700 students will arrive here, we visited the rooms, there will be a gym, a canteen and shops. 50% of one of the most degraded areas of Milan, where before there was degradation, drug dealing and problems – he added – will be green. And on the other side offices, shops and services and 1000 apartments, of which 300 are social housing, a beautiful mix”. Salvini then concluded by underlining that “few of us believed that we would arrive on time, but the construction site is three months ahead of schedule and will be delivered in July 2025”.