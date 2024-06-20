A collaboration between SIRM, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology and CONI to support the diagnostic imaging activity (X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRI) for the benefit of Olympic athletes and to promote the training and preparation of doctors in deal with sports injuries. This is the objective of the first project, ever carried out in Italy, between Sirm and the Italian National Olympic Committee which will lead to an operational cooperation framework agreement in view of Milano Cortina 2026. The start of the path which will lead to the signing of an agreement of collaboration was announced today, on the first day of the 51st National Sirm Congress ‘The Next Generation’ underway at the Mico in Milan until Sunday 23rd and the first joint Congress of the radiological area, which brings together for the first time around 8 thousand specialists from the three Scientific societies, radiologists (Sirm), nuclear doctors (Ainm) and radiotherapists (Airo).

Radiology is “increasingly central among the branches of medicine – states Andrea Giovagnoni, national president of Sirm – at the heart of the patient’s diagnosis and treatment path. Our role is also becoming increasingly relevant in sports medicine and trauma management. This is why we proposed to CONI for an event of extraordinary importance such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, finding great availability for a long-term common project”. For his part, the president of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, who today received the gold medal of the Sirm Congress from the hands of president Giovagnoni, ‘for his skills as a great manager accompanied by an immeasurable passion for sport’, underlines: “We are really happy and proud of the start of this journey. The world of sport increasingly needs medical figures specialized in the management of trauma and not only that – adds Malagò – Italian medical radiologists represent an excellence that we will also enhance during the games”.

The cooperation agreement “which will be signed shortly – adds Ettore Squillaci, Sirm delegate for sports institutions – provides for a broader project which includes an educational program aimed at sports doctors to define the correct indications for diagnostic image investigations for athletes with suspected musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, neurological, etc. pathologies, both in the acute phase and in the follow-up, during the period of rehabilitation and functional recovery. Training courses will be organized starting next year to create a national network of radiologist specialists who can represent a point of reference for all athletes.”

As Giuseppe Massazza, Chief Medical Officer of Milano Cortina 2026, observes, it is “an extremely useful task, not only to guarantee the success of the games but also to create a virtuous model for the benefit of the entire national community, precisely in the Olympic spirit which must represent an example and encourage the spread of sport to all ages”.

In this regard, “in Italy only 26% of the population (15 million) practice sports continuously, while 8.3 million occasionally – specifies Nicoletta Gandolfo, president-elect of Sirm – Millions of men and women who face traumas or accidents, even serious ones: often overlooked and with important sequelae because they are not adequately diagnosed or treated. Today, Sirm puts itself at the service, with its medical radiologist specialists, of the millions of non-professional and ‘Sunday’ athletes – he continues – to ensure that everyone is always diagnosed with accurate and fundamental diagnoses for the appropriate subsequent treatments for a quick and optimal recovery” . This is “a concrete way to encourage sporting activity, ensuring a high level of medical skills, which can help combat sedentary lifestyle, which involves a third of the population, especially women: in 2022, 40.2% of men have practiced a sport continuously or occasionally compared to 29.2% of women”.

On the issue, “the recent law which includes sport in article 33 of the Constitution – concludes President Giovagnoni – imposes a common commitment to guarantee prevention and correct lifestyles. Sirm, also with this agreement, confirms itself at the forefront in safeguarding the health of the population by encouraging sporting activity in all age groups”.