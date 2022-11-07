Milan – Only the official appointment by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni and per Andrea Varnier58 years old from Verona, with a long experience in international events and from Turin 2006 linked to the Olympic world, will start the job of managing director of the Milan Cortina Foundation 2026. Varnier, who has been CEO of Costa Edutainment Spa in Genoa since July, was chosen in 2001 in the role of Image and Events Director of the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.

Since September of that year he had held the role of advisor for the development of the Olympic ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Games and the revision of the technical manuals of the International Olympic Committee, from ceremonies to protocol, from ticketing to communication. From July 2019 to July of this year, Varnier held the positions of CEO of Filmmaster Events and Filmmaster Productions, historic international production house in the production of commercials with hundreds of national and international awards to its credit. From 2010 to 2012 he was CEO of PadovaFiere Spa and in the 90s first head of communication for Chrysler Italy and then vice president of Tim’s brand image.

In 1987 he graduated with 110 cum laude from the Alma Mater Studiorum of the University of Bologna after graduating in 1982 from the scientific high school “Fracastoro” in Verona.