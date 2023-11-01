An evening to tell fans about the charm of the Games through creativity and in the name of lights, music and sport
The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games will “light up” on November 3rd. At the Allianz Cloud in Milan, the Foundation that manages the Italian Olympics is organizing an evening of lights, music and sport for Friday curated by the creative director Marco Boarino: the event is entitled “Be Inspired”, and intends tell all sports enthusiasts about the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The Allianz Cloud in Milan will light up to give the city, spectators, stakeholders and all interested territories a great moment of emotion to tell the magic of the Games.
Four acts
The “Be Inspired” event is structured in four acts and sees the participation of athletes and great glories of the past. The four chapters of the event, respectively called Beauty, Passion, Change, Together, will represent the path towards the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The stage that will fill the Allianz Cloud will be an ice rink on which a a story characterized by beauty, passion, change and being together. The stage as a canvas, the voices and faces of the athletes as brushes and colours, in a mix of elements that will draw magnificent sports stories. The initiative curated by Marco Boarino will tell all the magic of the Italian spirit: vibrant, dynamic and contemporary. Ice and snow and the other natural elements of the Winter Games will come to life, transforming into material and scenic action, thanks to a multidisciplinary, immersive and three-dimensional creative approach. The narration of the evening will be enriched by live music specific to the various clusters, audio montages that will introduce the performances on the ice, visuals and kinetic spheres with ad hoc programming and audiovisual content.
Creative team
A leading creative team for the event organized by Milano Cortina 2026 which, together with the artistic director and director Marco Boarino, sees the involvement of Davide Tappero Merlo (author), Lorenzo Zambelli Hosmer (creative manager & artistic producer), Andrea Minetto (project consultant), Mamakass (music), Diana De Paolis (show & visual designer), Massimo Furlanetto (3D artist & visual motion designer), Alessio De Simone (lighting & kinetics), Laurent Tobel (choreographer) and Sara Fanucci ( showcaller). The event will open the doors of the Games to all those who participate, offering a “winter” experience without neglecting the Games as a whole and sport in all its forms. Be Inspired will therefore explore the concept of inspiration to talk about Olympic and Paralympic values and the elements of an Italian spirit far from rhetoric.
