Sirm, the Italian society of medical and interventional radiology, has “decided to stipulate a framework agreement with CONI because we believe it is important to make the know-how, specialization and high competence that the Italian radiologists have in traumas and the related complications or diseases that affect athletes, not only high level, Olympic or professional, but also Sunday athletes, amateur athletes, who are the vast majority of people who practice sports “. Thus Andrea Giovagnoni, president of Sirm, to Adnkronos, this morning in Milan, presenting, on the occasion of the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the start of the process of a framework cooperation agreement in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics between the scientific society and the Italian National Olympic Committee.

The Winter Olympics therefore become a training opportunity for better care of patients with injuries due to sporting activity. “It seems important to us as a scientific society – explains Giovagnoni – to give all our support to a very broad project of education of sports doctors, physiatrists, orthopedists and all those who are already working in the world of sport from a medical, but which find a fundamental partner in radiology. Today, most sports-related pathologies – underlines President Sirm – pass through a radiological diagnosis which is increasingly precise, increasingly focused on the specificities of sports injuries”. However, it is essential to distinguish “professional athletes from weekend athletes – Giovagnoni specifies – who sit all week and at the weekend let loose in a series of sporting activities. These have completely different traumas from those of a high level athlete and they must be managed differently. More than 35% of the radiologist’s activity in the emergency room is for musculoskeletal problems resulting from sporting activity.”

In view of the Olympics, “we have set up a working group that will interface with the medical part of CONI – clarifies President Sirm – to organize a series of educational events and practical courses specifically for the benefit of sports doctors, of the various federations that gravitate within the CONI, to make available to them a sort of good clinical practice and correct indications on the use of radiology, imaging techniques, to then arrive at early and accurate diagnoses in the pathology. We must remember – concludes the president Sirm – that a large part of radiology is important for the follow-up of the injury and to establish when an athlete can return to activity without causing damage or without affecting his normal activities”, in the case of the Sunday athlete, ” or training sessions”, for the professional athlete.