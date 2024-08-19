Milan-Cortina: Delays in Infrastructure Works, Construction Sites Expected Until 2027

The infrastructure expected for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicscalled “legacy”, they will not be ready in time for the Games. I am 24 projectsincluding road links and redevelopments, which will undergo delayswith some works that will continue until June 2027. Among the most significant works, the Longarone bypass, which with a cost of over 395 million euros, will be completed only in mid-2027. Lot 2 of the road tunnels of the Cortina bypass, worth 223 million euros, will also see delays, being still in the preliminary studies phase.

Sports works on time, but concerns about infrastructure projects

While the projects related to the Sports facilities respect the timessuch as the completion of the ice rink in Cortina and the start of work on the Tofane slope, the Infrastructure works continue to cause concern. The Vercurago variant and lot 2 of the Trescore-Entratico variant will not see the light before 2029, while the works for the Perca ring road will end only in November 2026. In the meantime, the tender for the Cortina Olympic village has been opened, with a project that includes the construction of a center capable of hosting almost 1,400 athletes by 2025.