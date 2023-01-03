Milan-Cortina, the skating problem: Trento rejected

The race to i Olympic Games winter of 2026 it gets more and more uphill for the Cones and the organizers. To the name Milan-Cortina it could in fact be added soon also that of Turin. The flop of the installations – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – it is forcing to move the whole skating from Trent in the Piedmontese capital. As John wanted Malagò. As the former 5stelle mayor, Chiara, did not want hangerthat Turin would have nominated her only if she had been competing alone, but was duped by the government and by the maneuvers of Milan-Cortina. In the end, however, also the Piedmontese capital it will slip into the projectwith the complicity of the events and the approval of Pd. The skating rink of Baselga di Pine (Trent), authentic cathedral in the desert envisaged by the dossier with an investment from 50 milliondoes not stand.

The they all knew and now – continues the Fact – even i will admit it technicians. It’s just missing the official: the coverage of the Ice Rink in Trentino skips, the skating moves to the Oval of Turin. . About twenty kilometers from Trento, in Baselga di Pinè, a municipality from 5 thousand souls for a building with as many seats. The IOC had warned us from the beginning: “It requires a careful analysisthe budget appears underestimated“. With the usual Italian carelessness, however, we noticed it with three years late. The track, which already exists, in fact has a problem: it is discoverywhile the IOC Olympic standards impose to compete indoors. It should be modernized and above all equipped with a roof: intervention from 30 million already raised to 50, plus the unknown factor of maintenance, which would cost another hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of euros a year. Impossible Project and Plan B: Turin.