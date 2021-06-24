They will be testimonials with Capotondi. Malagò: “We must and want to involve the whole country”. Also presented the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education with projects and a call: the mascot will be designed by the students

Two years. Two years since that afternoon in which Italy won the 2026 Olympics. Two years after the unleashed exultation, another distance that would come later, for the triumph of Milan-Cortina. To commemorate June 24, 2019 in Lausanne, here is a day entitled with two words, ambassador and school. The Italian Olympics today presented its testimonials Bebe Vio, Cristiana Capotondi and Francesco Totti, but also its memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education. Because the attempt, this pandemic has not changed, is that of an Olympics that does not live only 15 days, but has a rich “before” and an even more precious “after”, the legacy, the inheritance, that that the Games will leave.

Transversal – Giovanni Malagò, in the dual role of president of Coni and of the Milan-Cortina Foundation, underlines the need not to stop at the insiders to build the Olympics. “We must and want to involve the whole country. Milan-Cortina was a transversal victory and for many Italians, look at the polls, it was the best news of the last 10 years “. For Vincenzo Novari, the CEO of Milan-Cortina, the “Games are an opportunity for Italy, we are considered imaginative and creative, now we have to use the great Italian excellence to build a truly sustainable Olympics”.

Fourth grade – Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi also says “happy birthday” and insists on the “educational value of sport. We have five years to build Milan-Cortina together. I emphasize together. In a time of closed doors, we are talking about an Olympic and Paralympic event that will be watched by many people ”. For Valentina Vezzali “sport is not treated like all other educational activities. I had a fourth grade report card in which it was said that the pupil had not achieved sufficient results perhaps for her sporting activity. Luckily, now the law has changed, but up to a certain point if you think that Lorenzo Musetti, yes, the tennis player, had to give up an international tournament due to the postponement of his final exams ”.

Mascot – The first project concerning the Mascot of the Games which will be designed by students (middle and high school) with a competition. Then there is the Milano-Cortina school day. Then a tour of the great Olympic and Paralympic champions in schools. Finally Wonder Kids to discover the future Paralympic champions. “Our goal has always been to change the perception of disability through sport”, testifies the president of the CIP, Luca Pancalli. “Bebe Vio needs a lot in Italy”, adds Undersecretary Vezzali. And here she is Bebe, as an ambassador: “Alone you don’t go anywhere, you always have to team up. Entering the Paralympic movement for me meant understanding how many things your comrades can teach you ”.

Totti is the right year – “What do you have to do with the mountains?”. “I nothing”. We start a sketch with Totti, “I discovered the ski week lately, before I had some commitments … Now in the family I play and they ski”. Then the Olympics. “I would have liked to play one, but there were stronger players.” “How out of altitude would have been perfect”, suggests Malagò. Finally the European. Things are going the right way we don’t say anything for poor aunt we are united as a team as a country we hope to have as far as possible and as long as we do not win a European, we hope that this can be the right year ”. “I have always been a Romanista!”, Bebe says to Francesco. Who jokes: “The players are quiet”. And even Totti invents a joke: “I am a testimonial thanks to my friendship with Malagò? Well, he’s been asking me since 2016, he had foreseen everything … “.

