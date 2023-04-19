New meeting this afternoon between the President of the Region, Attilio Fontana, the delegation of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) with President Thomas Bach, and of CONI, with President Giovanni Malagò, visiting Milan to take stock of the Olympics winter 2026. “We explained that the work is proceeding very quickly – said the Lombard governor -, highlighting how we all share the maximum in the choices. Ours is a team that works excellently and President Bach declared himself very satisfied with the decision to identify Milan as the location for the Oval track, considering it an excellent solution. For his part, the president has shown the utmost willingness to collaborate should difficulties arise ”.