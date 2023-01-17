Today in Milan the go-ahead for the adjustment of the statute and for the new board of directors of the Foundation
After the appointment of Andrea Varnier as managing director, the amendment was signed this morning which brings the Statute of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation into line with Law Decree 115 of 2022, in a meeting where the board of directors of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games was also defined and Winter Paralympics 2026, which drops from 26 to 14 members.
New board
The new board includes Giovanni Malagò (Cio member, with designation as president of the Foundation); Andrea Varnier (CEO, government appointed); Ivo Ferriani (CIO member) Federica Pellegrini (CIO member); Carlo Mornati (coni general secretary); Luca Pancalli (CIP President and IPC member, with designation as Vice President of the Foundation); Anna de la Forest de Divonne (Olympic athlete); Francesca Porcellato (Paralympic athlete); Christian Malangone (Municipality of Milan) Andrea Giovanardi (Municipality of Cortina); Sergio Schena (Lombardy Region); Antonella Lillo (Veneto Region); Tito Giovannini (Autonomous Province of Trento); Erwin Hinteregger (Autonomous Province of Bolzano).
