During the second evening of the festival, Amadeus and Gianni Morandi launched their mascot proposals

On the stage of the Ariston Theater of San Remo The contest to decide the mascot of the Winter Olympics has started Milan-Cortina 2026. During the second evening of the festival, Amadeus and Gianni Morandi launched their mascot proposals: “La road to the Winter Olympics it has already begun – said the director and artistic conductor of the 73rd edition of the Italian Song Festival -: after choosing hymn And logo the time has come to invite Italians to choose the mascot”.

the contest — As Amadeus explained, the contest through which an initial selection took place involved various schools throughout Italy, which over the months have sent their proposals. In total, the suggestions that arrived in Sanremo were good 1600but only two were presented on the Ariston stage.

the proposal of amadeus — See also Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and European newspapers The first, presented by Amadeus, was created by the students of the District Institute Sabin of Segrate (Milan) and depicts an albino star and a snowdrop. As the host explains, the two flowers represent the determination that one must have to face obstacles, both in sport and in life, getting to know each other and looking for the Force inside itself.

the proposal by gianni morandi — The second proposal, however, this time launched by Gianni Morandi, was created by the Istituto comprensivo di Tavern, in the province of Catanzaro. This, however, represents two stoats who have an idea in mind: a clear reference to the fact that the Olympics and Paralympics must be a reference for everyone.

how to vote — To vote, just go to the milanocortina.it website. “See you next year – concluded Amadeus – with the anthem, the logo and finally the mascot”.