AC Milan director Massara on Brahim Diaz loan deal from Real Madrid set to expire: “Brahim did very well here. We want to meet with Real Madrid and discuss”, told Sky 🇪🇸

“We want to keep Brahim Diaz, we trust him. Let’s see if there will be conditions to negotiate with Real”. pic.twitter.com/VKbhNbHi1f

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2023