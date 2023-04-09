Milan and Real Madrid reached an agreement almost two years ago for the loan of Brahim Díaz. A great Spanish player with plenty of talent but he did not have a life within the squad full of stars from the Spanish capital. For this reason, the former Manchester City left for the box in the city of fashion, where his performance has been well above expectations, being key to the team’s recent achievements.
Díaz is a player capable of making a difference on the field. This due to his technical conditions, for this reason his future has been in limbo for weeks. It is known that Madrid has been analyzing his possible return to the squad for days, but Milan also wants to keep him in the project and the board of directors of the club that is still Serie A champion has made it clear: they will do what is in their hands to sign the continuity of the 24-year-old player.
Massara, General Director of Milan has made public the wish of the Italian club. He wants to do what is in his power to ensure Brahim’s continuity. Although it seems that at the moment those of Italy do not think about exercising the purchase option of 22 million euros. The same could be the fast route, since the man in charge of the club made it clear that in the following days they hope to sit down with the people of Real Madrid to negotiate the purchase of Iberian ham.
