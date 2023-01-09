Milan-Roma 2-2, Pioli: we deserved to win it, then we screwed up on our own

Milan drew 2-2 at home against Roma, a game they had in hand until the 85th minute. The Rossoneri recovered from 2-0 to 2-2 in the last minutes of the game and saw Napoli escape by +7, with Juventus hooking up the Italian champions. “The substitutions were to put fresh energy and raise the centimetres, but the objective was obviously different from how it ended. A pity we didn’t win a game played so well. We have to continue playing like this, but the games finish in the 95th minute and we need more attention. We conceded two goals from set pieces even though we knew that Roma were very strong in this. We are disappointed because we deserved to win it, then we messed up ourselves, “explains Stefano Pioli in the post match to Dazn’s microphones. “We needed more malice and cunning in the final minutes, but it’s obvious that the scenario changed completely after Ibanez’s goal. We had to defend better in those situations – the Rossoneri coach said – but it’s difficult to comment on a match like this because we had done well”.

On the injured: “I don’t know how we’re doing or who I can make up for. After the break, we’ll play continuously right away, but everyone’s strength will be low. We’ve worked carefully, but workloads aren’t our problem at the moment, also because we’ve played two great games. Obviously we didn’t want this result against Roma.” Milan lose two points from Napoli leaders and winter champions: “There’s a bitter taste in the mouth, even if at the moment we don’t look at who’s in front. Obviously we have to win many games, but we look at what we do on the pitch and not the others”. On the renewals of Leao and Bennacer: “I don’t know, I’d stop talking about contracts and injuries if it were up to me. Others deal with contracts, I see the boys serene and happy” concluded Pioli.

Milan, Calabria: it’s stupid to have thrown away these two points

“We didn’t think we’d already won it. We played a good game, wasting it like that in the last few minutes is something you shouldn’t do. They could only hurt us in this match from set pieces. We knew they are the strongest team in Serie A on dead balls, we had prepared ourselves. It’s stupid to have thrown away these two points, it was a game to take home. We did better than them, they only had these chances, we have to be more careful.”and words of the captain of Milan, Davide Calabria, to the microphones of Dazn, after the 2-2 draw at San Siro against Roma. On the scores on set pieces, the Rossoneri defender explains: “We always mark in the same way. The first line in the zone and then some players we man mark. It’s a zone that goes looking for the man. We had prepared the game well, even dead balls, draw a game so for two set pieces it pisses off. It must serve as a lesson for us. We have to improve, perhaps not reaching the point of conceding certain set pieces.”

