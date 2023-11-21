Milan, Rafael Leao: Borussia Dortmund away

It almost takes a miracle for Rafael Leao to be able to play Milan-Borussia Dortmund, play-off for second place in the Champions League group (which is worth the round of 16) scheduled for November 28th at San Siro. The Rossoneri striker had reported one first degree lesion of the biceps femoris in the match then drawn 2-2 in Lecce by his teammates (suffering the comeback from 0-2). It will be a Devil in emergency in the offensive department at the resumption of the championship against Fiorentina, also given the absence of Olivier Giroud in light of the two-match disqualification for the red card he received at the end of the match against the Salento team (he will also miss Milan-Frosinone, but at least he will be available against Borussia Dortmund). The hope for Pioli is to find Pulisic again (Captain America towards recovery and at that point he could play on the left with Chukwueze on the right and Okafor or Jovic in the middle), in addition to the fundamental return to midfield of Loftus Cheek.

Milan transfer market: Akor Adams in January. Gimenez summer hypothesis

Meanwhile, Milan are evaluating the arrival of a striker (in addition to the central defender) for the January transfer market. Akor Adams, Nigerian center forward born in 2000 for Montpellier in Ligue 1 is a concrete option. The player landed in France after a couple of seasons in the Norwegian league and is doing very well so far (7 goals in 11 games). Montpellier paid him 4.5 million to Lillestroem: today he is already worth 15. From a summer perspective, the Jonathan David idea remainsCanadian born in 2000 from Lille (market opportunity given the contract expiring in 2025, goals in a burst last season, while this season he is having some problems: 18 appearances and 4 goals in total), but the prices of the player are growing 22 year old Mexican Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord (but protected by the Dutch until 2027, so it is difficult to get discounts on the price tag) author so far of 15 goals in 16 matches between the championship and the Champions League.

