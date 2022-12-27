At 24, life already seemed completely out of hand for her: she wanted to be a pathologist, she drew human bodies “very well” from an early age, now any job would be fine for her, “but who cares about someone like me? ”.

A homeless woman who sleeps in the San Donato subway station in Milan has given birth to a baby boy at the Melegnano hospital, a few kilometers south of the Lombard capital. But she never remotely thought she could keep it.

“What was the point? I knew I wasn’t going to keep it anyway. How do you keep a newborn in this situation?” he says speaking with the Corriere della Sera. The little one has become adoptable, having not been recognized by anyone. He was born on December 2, after hospitalization his mother returned to her bed, which he shares with his 29-year-old partner.

Together they arrived in Lombardy after leaving from a small town near Cagliari. During their troubled life, a happy interlude in Germany: “He worked as a pizza maker in a Volkswagen factory, and I did little black jobs, we were fine”.

Then a period in prison: “We had debts – she cuts short – but there in prison they give you everything and even a little money”. With an expulsion order they arrived in Milan, where they live hand to mouth.

“In the center they always kicked us out, here it’s fine and if it’s too cold we go to sleep down on the subway, but at 5 in the morning they kick you out. But we don’t go to the dormitories because they separate us”.

Together with them also the inseparable bottles of 9 degrees beer and a very cheap vermouth: “It’s needed to stay here”. And also books. “I always read, I like thrillers and there are free books around”.