Manchester (dpa)

Milan, Italy, is close to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the European Football League, after snatching a precious 1-1 draw from the stadium of its host Manchester United of England today, Thursday, in the first leg of the 16th round of the continental competition.

Both teams were unable to score during the first half, which the two teams shared in terms of control, to end without goals.

In the second half, Manchester United scored through its young player Amad Diallo in the 50th minute, but Milan scored the equalizer through Simon Cair in the second minute of the calculated time instead of lost.

Milan has become enough to draw a goalless draw in the second leg, which will be held at its San Siro stadium next week, in order to qualify for the next round, while Manchester United must win or draw a positive score of more than 1-1 to avoid the risk of early exit from the tournament.

And Ajax Amsterdam is on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals, after its 3-0 win over Swiss club Young Boys.

All the goals of the match came in the second half, as Daffy Classen opened the scoring for Ajax in the 62nd minute, while his teammates Dushan Tadic and Brian Broberry added the second and third goals in the 82nd minute and the second from stoppage time.

And Villarreal put the Spanish forward in the quarter-finals, after beating his host Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine 2-0, and Villarreal advanced through Pau Torres in the 30th minute, before Raul Albiol scored the second goal in the 52nd minute.