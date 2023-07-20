Rossoneri all over the Nigerian to close at 25 million. The Dutchman is the joker who can get on loan

Luca Bianchin

A famous fashion magazine in June released the list of fashion colors in the season. From pearl gray to powder blue, they are almost all muted colors. Not at all. Milan, if the stylists allow, would have other tastes. In June he bet on blue – Loftus-Cheek plus Pulisic, Chelsea brace – but in July he goes straight to bright yellow. Yellow Villarreal. Giorgio Furlani has spoken to Villarreal for two players… and this is no surprise: Samuel Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma. I’ve liked them for a long time. The novelty is that Milan are trying to accelerate for Chukwueze, who is fighting his own personal long-distance battle with Mehdi Taremi.

the price — Milan can still offer a contract to a non-EU player from a foreign club and Chukwueze-Taremi is the grand derby: they are the two main candidates. The situation is pretty clear. Milan have a defined multi-year agreement with Chukwueze for around 4 million per season: an important contract. It remains to find the handshake with Villarreal – as well as the one with Porto for Taremi – and Milan are trying seriously. The impression is that there is a gap but not so unbridgeable if Milan wanted to make an effort. It’s not impossible to close around 25 million, with bonuses raising or lowering the starting figure. See also Felipe Massa believes in it: "Imola and the red, it will be incredible. Sainz, it's up to you"

who goes extra? — Milan, if Chukwueze arrives, would have to choose an EU or non-EU striker from Italy. Pay attention, in this case, to the redundancies of the big companies and to the loans in August, a classic evolving market situation. The club has been talking about it for weeks, with different opinions. Someone has a preference for Taremi, because Giroud needs help and it’s difficult for a central striker to take on the balance. Others are for Chukwueze, who would solve the problem of a rapidly evolving right wing. Pioli in 2022-23 used Brahim Diaz, Messias, Saelemaekers and also Rebic. A year later he would like to do it all over again. Chukwueze is the first target, Christian Pulisic can play on that side too, Luka Romero will be a name to add to the bottom of the list if he stays. Then there is the Danjuma case.

danjuma — The peculiarity in this story is that Milan talks to Villarreal for two players. The other, the easiest to take on, is Arnaut Danjuma, a second striker’s heart, a useful player for Milan as an attacking joker. He has dribbling and acceleration which can be very useful in Italy, for Pioli he can play on the right, left and in between. Milan would take him on loan with the right to buy, Villarreal would like the obligation to buy but in short… it’s the classic negotiation in which the happy ending, barring surprises, is logical. Danjuma can arrive for around 4 million on loan, with a contract already substantially defined. See also Fontecchio: "I can stay in the NBA. In Milan the field seemed very far away ..."

sam chose — For this reason, the dialogue with Villarreal, even more than that with Porto, is topical. Porto still have the hard line for the sale of Taremi, Villarreal… they are negotiating, and that’s something. Chukwueze’s contract expires in June 2024 and no team has currently done anything crazy for him. Samuel has already said yes to Milan: it is his preference, as happened with Pulisic, with Reijnders, with most of the summer signings. And then, all that remains is to wait for the mission at the bottom of the sea. A red and black submarine flanked the yellow submarine: he doesn’t want to return to the surface without a signature on a piece of paper.