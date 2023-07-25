Milan transfer market, Chukwueze and then Musah

Samuel Chukwueze (After Noah Okafor) is ready to land at Milan (despite a very rich last-minute addition from Al-Nassr), but Villarreal’s right winger, the right-wing Leao, will certainly not be the last shot in this Rossoneri transfer market session. Meanwhile, the midfielder who completes the department remains at the top of the agenda of the via Aldo Rossi management: Yunus Musah of Valencia (the Spanish club has returned the last 18 million offer to the sender) the hottest name to give physicality and dynamism in the middle of the pitch. Then, after the departure of Fodè Ballo-Tourè (Bologna or Nice) will come a deputy Theo Hernandez and the former Roma currently in Basel, Richard Calafiori remains one of the most probable hypotheses (but not the only one). To deepen after the American tour the speeches with Turin for Wilfried Singo and Messias. Without forgetting that the departure of Matteo Gabbia (loan to Villarreal) should lead to the entry of a defender (like Facundo Gonzalezmidfielder of Valencia born in 2003).

Milan transfer market, a young striker arrives: Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and… the names

But pay attention to a last minute indiscretion: Milan are also looking for a young striker if they were to close some outgoing operations in the department: from Divock Origi (West Ham offers 8-10 million) ad Ante Rebic (Besiktas likes it but asks for the loan, while he said no to the Arab sirens).

It’s currently in pink Lorenzo Colombo (excellent impression in the friendly match against Real Madrid), but one could decide to loan him to some Serie A clubs to continue his growth (after the good year in Lecce). In that case he could come in a bit. The names? Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks about Milan’s interest in the PSG class of 2002, Hugo Ekitike (10 goals with Stade Reims which led to salvation in Ligue 1). But watch out for the 22-year-old Santiago Gimenez (Mexican Argentine with Italian passport) author of 18 goals in 37 seasonal games with Feyenoord (also Lazio in the Europa League among his victims). Among the forwards monitored there are also the central striker born in 2005 Rodrigo Ribeiro of Sporting Lisbon, the Argentine Alejo Veliz who struck many observers at the Under 20 World Cup (non-EU, eligible for membership in this session only if the FIGC changes the rule on the English in the running) and Benjamin Sesko who was chased in the past: Moncada has always liked the 20-year-old from Leipzig.

Subscribe to the newsletter

