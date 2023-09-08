The good mood, well, that’s always there. Samuel Chukwueze is like this: he laughs, smiles, looks for the fun side of work and in doing so facilitates that of those called to manage it. If anything, playing time is still missing: three matches, three substitutes from the bench for a total of 55 minutes. Partly because Pulisic has found old Christian from Dortmund and is making a splash, partly because Samu was among the last to arrive at Milanello.

Pioli started working with him after returning from the American tour and, in short, the tactical-athletic process started late. Let’s say that the Rossoneri coach would have preferred his number 21 to have been among the (few) players available to him in recent days, but the national team called and Samu left. The good news is that Nigeria will only play one match, Sunday 10 September against São Tomé and Príncipe (Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers) and then there will be the break the ranks. It means that “Chuk” will be the first of the internationals to return to Milanello.

form

—

The other good news is that Samu, with spans, won’t have to wait much longer to start getting serious with his new shirt. This break is clearly a seasonal watershed: so far, regular weeks, from the derby onwards, they will be played three times a week until the next break in mid-October. It means that Pulisic won’t be able to play them all, but it’s not just a question that revolves around the form of the US captain. Basically, there is a very clear discussion on the Rossoneri squad for 2023-24: Pioli has asked, and obtained, to raise the level of “couples”. Now the gap between potential owners and reserves has decreased considerably and the turnover will be easier and less impactful. Finally, there is – but this is the real news – a comforting progress of the Nigerian from a physical point of view, as anyone who sees him working at Milanello assures. Legs that increase the minutes to spend and more explosive muscles for a player who has his best weapons in duels and acceleration. In other words: Chukwueze won’t challenge Pulisic for a shirt in the derby’s starting eleven, but it’s an option to keep in mind for Newcastle in the Champions League three days later.