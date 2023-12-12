Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has set up a light installation in Corso Como in Milan, for the Christmas holidays. The installation, which will remain until January 9, includes fourteen rows of hand-made aluminum lights, characterized by low energy consumption. The lights transmit a message of greetings to the public and are synchronized with a LED wall located in Corso Como, which lights up following the rhythm of a heartbeat related to the advertising spot “Experience new emotions with PS5”. The installation is part of Sony Interactive Entertainment's campaign that began on November 7 to celebrate the third anniversary of the PlayStation 5. The campaign encourages players to experience the emotional potential of games on the PS5 console, emphasizing the imagination and creativity of developers and the use of the innovative features of the console. Furthermore, this Sony initiative is linked to the “Christmas of the Trees” event, promoted by the Municipality of Milan. This project aims to revive the Christmas spirit in the city, transmitting positive and sharing messages to citizens.