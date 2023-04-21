Two ingredients, no new idea other than bringing back a great classic and a price destined to be discussed: the young chef Alberto Quadrio, who works in the restaurant of the Hotel Portrait 10_11 in the very central via Sant’Andrea in the fashion district of Milan has launched a dish called “My idea of ​​white pasta”. Fusilloni and Parmigiano Reggiano aged 36 months, at a cost of 26 euros.

Quadrio doesn’t limit himself to “sprinkling” the cheese on the pasta: “I make a sort of risotto, I don’t cook the pasta in salted water, but in a broth that we make with the rinds, like the grandmothers did – he explained – I filter the broth and I decant it so that the solid, fat and liquid parts separate. In the water obtained from this broth, I cook the pasta al dente and then I mix it with the fat part, almost like cream”.

The young cook, who grew up in the kitchen of none other than the three-starred chef Gualtiero Marchesi, is destined to attract strong criticism, above all for the price of the dish. On social networks, many are already on a war footing: “How nice, a plate of plain pasta like in the hospital. But at 26 euros, as in one of the most expensive private clinics on the planet,” we read. And again: “This clears customs for the idea that white pasta can cost 26 euros, and this then has repercussions on the prices of normal seats”.