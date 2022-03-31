The 100% capacity brings the maximum limit for the championship match against the rossoblù to 75 thousand seats. For the postponement on Monday evening, the club has activated various promotions
If the idea was to color the Rossonero’s San Siro – as we read on the club’s official social networks -, it can be said that the goal was achieved well in advance. For Milan-Bologna, postponement of the 31st round of Serie A scheduled for Monday evening, over 60 thousand tickets have already been sold. A milestone that was hardly used anymore, given the long period in which the capacity of the stadiums was reduced to 75% and even by half. Back at 100%, the fans did not hesitate to fill the seats of the Meazza more and more, ensuring the possibility of supporting the leaders closely.
Tickets at 5 euros
–
The club in via Aldo Rossi, for its part, has done everything possible to entice the Rossoneri audience to go to the stadium: seats are available at the third ring starting from 5 euros, a decision made to facilitate the achievement of “sold out”. Meazza crowded with fans, therefore, just as there is heated discussion about his fate: Milan and Inter have long announced their intention to leave the municipal plant to build and share a stadium they own, but the destination is not yet very clear – area San Siro or plan B in Sesto San Giovanni – and the procedural process that will lead to the start of the works is not yet completed.
