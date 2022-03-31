If the idea was to color the Rossonero’s San Siro – as we read on the club’s official social networks -, it can be said that the goal was achieved well in advance. For Milan-Bologna, postponement of the 31st round of Serie A scheduled for Monday evening, over 60 thousand tickets have already been sold. A milestone that was hardly used anymore, given the long period in which the capacity of the stadiums was reduced to 75% and even by half. Back at 100%, the fans did not hesitate to fill the seats of the Meazza more and more, ensuring the possibility of supporting the leaders closely.

Tickets at 5 euros

–

The club in via Aldo Rossi, for its part, has done everything possible to entice the Rossoneri audience to go to the stadium: seats are available at the third ring starting from 5 euros, a decision made to facilitate the achievement of “sold out”. Meazza crowded with fans, therefore, just as there is heated discussion about his fate: Milan and Inter have long announced their intention to leave the municipal plant to build and share a stadium they own, but the destination is not yet very clear – area San Siro or plan B in Sesto San Giovanni – and the procedural process that will lead to the start of the works is not yet completed.