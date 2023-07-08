Alvaro is the favorite but the obstacle of the Growth Decree has been added which cannot be used. The Iranian would occupy the last non-EU slot, excluding the arrival of Chukwueze. And in the background is Scamacca

Luca Bianchin-Marco Fallisi

The mission has the same priority as those that gave Stefano Pioli two reinforcements in ten days, Loftus-Cheek in midfield and Pulisic in attack, but times are announced to be longer: Milan must acquire a centre-forward to support Giroud and there will be some discussion on the matter. For costs, profiles and opportunities. In the short list of the CEO Furlani and Moncada’s right-hand man there is a seasoned 9 like Alvaro Morata, a young man hungry for revenge like Gianluca Scamacca and then there is Mehdi Taremi, the Porto striker who has never left the Rossoneri radar and has come back to the fore in the last few hours. The match is played around this trio: Furlani, Moncada and the rest of the Rossoneri market team consider them three 9s worthy of the Devil, Pioli agrees. See also Inter, so it hurts: they play evenly but lose 2-0 with Liverpool. Now the company is needed

morata serves more — While Alvaro Morata spends his holidays among the stacks of Capri with his wife Alice, rumors about the negotiation for his landing at Milan follow one another. Negative news regarding the Growth Decree arrived in via Aldo Rossi yesterday: the Spaniard almost did not meet the requirements for the tax discount, as the professionals who have studied his dossier in recent days have ruled, and this obliges the parties to review the economic plan. Morata has given willingness to drop to 5 million net per year for the next 4 years, but in light of this news, the cost for the club rises to 10 million per season. And then Atletico’s position needs to be clarified: from Madrid they are pushing for Alvaro to go to Arabia, guaranteeing the 20 million clause. Milan card? Morata is pushing for the Rossoneri, also on the strength of a pact made with the Colchoneros at the time of the recent renewal: the club said it was willing to pay him 12 million if the offer came in cash. The negotiation can go live, but only under certain conditions. See also He argued with Mourinho and canceled a regular goal for Milan: Serra dismissed from The Hague

taremi and the crossroads — Taremi is the same age as Morata — the Spaniard will celebrate his 31st birthday in October, the Iranian in ten days — but he plays the role of center forward in a more similar way to Giroud: his weight is also felt in aerial play and acrobatics, and precisely because this would be the ideal terminal in the Rossoneri 4-2-3-1. Goals, then. Taremi guarantees 20-25 per season, and in the last year he has surpassed himself: 31 goals in 51 games (of which 5 in 7 Champions League appearances) are many, double those scored by Morata in Madrid. Some time ago Porto made it known that his price tag is worth 20 million, but Milan know that Taremi will expire in a year: there is room for better conditions to emerge. The point, if anything, is Taremi’s Iranian passport: his purchase would close the door to Chukwueze’s arrival from Villarreal because Milan only has one slot available for non-EU citizens. The two deals will inevitably intertwine, with Gustav Isaksen ready to enter the scene: among the alternatives to Chukwueze is the 22-year-old Dane from Midtjylland. See also James Rodríguez: watch the video of his new goal with Qatar's Al Rayyan

climb uphill — In the background, the Scamacca track remains alive, which Roma also like. Milan have offered West Ham an exchange with Origi, which for now is not warming up. Also because the Belgian is determined to stay, despite the fact that Portello has other plans in mind for him.