The taxi driver robber was early. The State Police arrested a 24-year-old homeless Italian in Cinisello Balsamo, in the province of Milan, with numerous precedents and currently subjected to the security measure of special surveillance: the young man is held responsible for robberies against drivers of Taxi.

At 10.30 am on Christmas day, in via Martiri Palestinesi in Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), a 40-year-old taxi driver was robbed by a man who, before fleeing, had inadvertently dropped his mobile phone inside the same car

The next day, around 7 am in the same municipality but in via Da Giussano, another taxi driver had called the police because he had been robbed by a man who, armed with a gun, had also robbed him of cigarettes and his lighter, before escaping. in a condominium complex.

The agents of the Cinisello Balsamo Commissariat, after analyzing the recovered phone and given the descriptions of the two taxi drivers, traced back to the 24-year-old, already known for his previous crimes committed in the area and tracked him down, a few hours after the second robbery, and subjected him under arrest by the judicial police.

Investigations are underway by the policemen of the Cinisello Balsamo Commissariat for the attribution of any responsibility to the 24-year-old, who declared himself a drug addict, about other robberies committed against taxi drivers.