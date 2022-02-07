Milan, Carducci high school busy: “Discomfort among school desks”

Liceo Carducci in Milan occupied by students. This was announced by the children, who intend to promote a “week to imagine a different school”, with “alternative lessons in the various classrooms, gyms and courtyards” and “debates, theater workshops, dialogues with psychologists and assemblies”.

“We all feel firsthand – they explain – the increasingly evident discomfort circulating among the desks: comrades who stop coming to school, panic attacks, individualism and rampant competition, total absence of school spaces where to stop in the afternoon. it is the school we choose to enter every day. Why do we accept it passively? “.

Liceo Carducci in Milan, students: “We want a political school”

“We want serious projects – they add – we want to talk about current affairs, we want a political school in which it is possible to discuss the major issues of the world, social media, the environment, gender rights”. “Students and female students, we cannot resign ourselves and passively accept life continuously – they conclude – our suffering must become union”