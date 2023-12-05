Has Gerry Cardinale met the Investcorp fund? Bahraini partner for Milan?

Is the name of the Bahrain Investcorp fund orbiting Milan back in circulation? Il Sole 24 ore writes this, explaining that this is a different situation from two years ago, when the fund was interested in acquiring the majority of the Rossoneri club before it ended up in the hands of RedBird and Gerry Cardinale. Now, according to the Milanese newspaper, the same former US banker from Goldman Sachs would instead have been “busy in the last month in more decisively probing potential investorsboth Americans and above all from the Persian Gulf area, interested in injecting equity (i.e. own capital) upstream of the Rossoneri club”.

According to these rumors, the Bahrain fund has reappeared among the potential interested parties: beyond the circumstantial “no comment”, Il Sole 24 Ore writes that “there would have been talks between representatives of RedBird and some managers of Investcorp”. The objective would be, precisely, to “provide additional capital to be injected at the top of the AC Milan control chain alongside that already paid by other subscribers to the fund set up by RedBird”.

Why would RedBird be thinking about minority shareholders? Gerry Cardinale “is in no hurry or imminent deadlines given that the debt lines of 600 million euros (with interest at 7%) provided by Elliott, on an acquisition of Milan with a total value of 1.2 billion, they still have two years ahead of them before the repayment” continues Carlo Festa. But the objective would be to “be able to repay part of the debt to the fund before maturity Singer family, not to mention that some of the current shareholders of the RedBird fund may want to exit ahead of time and monetize the investment”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

