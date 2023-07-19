Milan, tightens up for Musah and Danjuma. AC Milan transfer market, negotiations and signings

All-out devil in this hot summer 2023. Let’s start with the transfer market. On the (virtual) playing field of negotiations there is a Milan very active and dynamic: from Ruben Loftus Cheek (which fills the void left by Sandro Tonali) to the mini-Messi Luke Romero (taken on a free transfer from Lazio), going through “Capitan America” Christian Pulisic (arrived from Chelsea he will replace Brahim Diaz) up to the Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders (the former Az is a metronome with good feet, with goals and assists among his skills that the Rossoneri fans hope to confirm in Italy). And the next few hours will be very hot for Yunus Musah from Valencia (a ‘young Kessie’) and the whimsical attacking joker Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal asks for a loan with the right to buy the player: second striker who loves to start from the left and can play central if necessary). Not forgetting the shot of perspective Alex Jimenez from Real Madrid. In defense then like Facundo Gonzalez Molino, center back born in 2003 owned by Valencia (great physique and excellent technique for the South American left-handed), star of the Under 20 World Cup won by his Uruguay in the final against Italy: he is followed by many big European players and Milan could try to lunge (with Cage in exit). Waiting to figure out who will be the new striker: Taremis of Porto in pole position, the shares of Beto of Udinese, but the surprises in this hot summer of the transfer market are just around the corner. Meanwhile Divock Origi he will not leave on Friday afternoon with the rest of the Rossoneri group for the tour in the United States. Possible that too Ante Rebic And Fode Ballo-Touré stay at Milanello. The three players are on the market.

Calcio, Milan and MSC (come back) together for the new 2023-24 season

The Milan shirt is increasingly “rich”. Sponsors and brands like the Devil by Gerry Cardinale. George the managing director Furlani had announced it on the day of the Rossoneri team meeting. And he kept his promise: AC Milan has chosen MSC Cruises as the new sleeve sponsor starting with the new season.

The club has signed with the company a agreement that will take the place of BitMEX on the game uniform and who, figures in hand, – according to Football and Finance – it is the most profitable in the history of Italian football for a sleeve sponsor, worth 5 million a season. This figure is then joined by the main shirt sponsor Emirates and the technical partner Puma – both from 30 million euros per season about – plus the retrosponsor WeFoxwhich overall raise the value of the new AC Milan shirt to approx 72 million euros per season. This is only a (plausible) estimate as the actual figures will be announced with the publication of budget 2023/24.

Read also: Transfer market, unleashed Arabs: Pogba (shock offer), Zaniolo, Zielinsky and …

So MSC Cruises will be Official Sleeve Partner of the Rossoneri club and will place its logo on the sleeve of the shirt worn by the men’s and women’s first teams and by the Primavera formations. BitMEX instead will become Premium Partner instead and will maintain the position of Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner.

Subscribe to the newsletter

