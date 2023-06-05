Milan, Maldini-Cardinal tension and goodbye

The face-to-face between Paolo Maldini and Gerry Cardinale (who has already left for the United States in the meantime) brought very dark clouds over Casa Milan. The sporting director and the Rossoneri owner found themselves distant in terms of seeing the club’s strategies and the tension soared a few hours before the end of the championship and after a season full of lights and shadows. From qualifying for the Champions League (but thanks to the penalties from Juventus who promoted Il Diavolo to fourth place) to the semifinals in the top club football competition (good against Tottenham and Napoli, tough elimination against Inter).

Milan, Maldini-Cardinal tension: from the market budget to decision-making autonomy

There are many reasons for this distance between the parties, starting from the market budget for this transfer campaign session. And then the decision-making autonomy of Paolo Maldini and his staff compared to the vision of more collegial decisions within the club (with a central role in this sense of the managing director Giorgio Furlani).

In this context, let’s not forget the last summer transfer market, with the negative season of Origi and De Katalaere (the first taken on a free transfer from Liverpool, the second arrived for 35 million from Bruges) and the only one Malik Thiaw capable of earning a central role in Milan this year (the Belgian midfielder’s role in the team is marginal Axel Vrankxpractically never used the talented Yacine Adli).

Milan, those are Maldini’s words after the elimination with Inter: from investments to the choice of De Katelaere (instead of Dybala)

In these hours the words spoken by Paolo Maldini immediately after his exit from the Champions League against Inter come back to mind. The dt had sent strong signals to the environment and to the property in the first place. With fourth place, what season would it be? “Since 8, we haven’t yet been structured to compete in two competitions. Even the owners know it, it’s a path that has brought great sporting and economic results. The base is made up of young players, there is a difference in average age three years with Inter, even if we’re not starting out. If we manage to do well in the last three, it would be a great season.” Maldini had asked for investments: “We don’t have full stomachs, in Milan you never have it even when you win and win again. We have to invest to stay in the top 4, which is not easy because the teams in Italy are strong”. And on the arrival of Charles De Ketelaere instead of Paulo Dybala (later taken by Roma on a free transfer), he explained: “De Ketelaere? An example of a player who needs to grow, we could have signed Dybala but we wondered if it would have been right. We want to to build a project, to take on talent, it was like this for Tonali and it is now for Charles – he explains again – It is a project shared with the owners and it takes some time while remaining aware of being Milan, a club that has a great story.”

Milan, Maldini-Cardinal: divorce. Moncada promoted. Pioli is not touched

It will be a divorce between Paolo Maldini and Milan. He will also leave Ricky Massara, right arm of the former captain of the Devil. It is not yet clear what the terms of the separation are – the official press release from the Rossoneri club is still awaited.

However, the position of Stefano Pioli (who has an agreement with the Rossoneri for another two years, until 30 June 2025) is not in question. As for the successors, everything seems to lead to the promotion of the scouting area manager Geoffrey Moncada, who works on the market together with Giorgio Furlani, the Rossoneri managing director.

