The curtain is up on the FEI Jumping European Championship in Milan 2023, scheduled at the Snai San Siro racecourse from 30 August to 3 September. The event, which brings the great continental horse riding back to Italy for the third time, was presented this morning at Palazzo Marino, in the presence of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, the president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana, Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, Vito Cozzoli , president and CEO of Sport and Health, Marco di Paola, president of Fise, Paolo Bellino, CEO and general manager of Rcs Sport and Fabio Schiavolin, CEO of Snaitech.

Formula — The race that assigns the individual and team European titles has a very particular format, which includes 4 races in 4 days: Wednesday 30 August (1 pm) race 1 (timed cat. C), valid as individual and team qualification; Thursday 31 August (1pm) race 2 (cat. A with two heats), valid as team final round 1 (for the first 10 classified in race 1) and as 2nd individual qualification (for the first 50 classified in race 1) ; Friday 1st September (1pm) match 3 (cat. A), valid as final round 2 for teams, with awarding of medals and 2nd individual qualification; Sunday 3 September (12.30 and 14.40) race 4 (cat. A with two heats), with awarding of medals (1st heat for the first 25 classified after race 3, 2nd heat for the first 12 classified of the 1st heat).

Towards Paris — The show jumping competition will also have maximum interest thanks to the assignment of three Olympic passes for Paris 2024 to the first three classified in FEI groups A and/or B, excluding Sweden, Holland, Great Britain, Ireland and Germany, already admitted through the World Championships 2022, Belgium via the Nations Cup in Barcelona and host nation France. The complete field of participants (expected 20 teams) with the national teams made up of a maximum of five pairs, will be known after 7 August, the deadline for final registrations. “Sport is unifying, it makes an important contribution to the image of the city that hosts events like this and also creates jobs – said Mayor Sala – All of this is important for Milan, especially because this European Championship is part of a non-extemporaneous path, which will culminate with the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games”.

