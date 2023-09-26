The fifteen-year-old knocked out Virtus Entella with three goals (one from a penalty). And in the meantime Abate’s boys never stop: six victories out of six

If he continues like this he is destined to no longer be newsworthy: Francesco Camarda has scored again. After the brace in the Youth League in his first start with the Primavera, the Rossoneri striker managed to improve: three goals in the 7-0 against Virtus Entella in the thirty-second round of the Italian Cup. In less than half an hour.

what numbers — The first from a penalty, like against Newcastle, the other two from the right (the last one helped by a deflection). That’s six goals in six games of the season so far, of which only two as a starter. Against Entella he played for an hour and then left room for Diego Sia. If it hadn’t been for an excellent intervention by Sanfilippo he would have also scored the fourth goal. The good thing is that he is only 15 and a half years old. Camarda was born on March 10, 2008, the day after Ancelotti’s Milan won against Empoli. At Vismara they preach calm, but the boy will do it. See also Marcus Rashford rejects renewal with Manchester United, a millionaire club is coming

group — The Primavera, meanwhile, only knows the three points. Six games, six victories. Before scoring 7 goals against Entella – from Sala, Perina, Liberali and an own goal the other three rings -, they beat Juve 3-0 in the championship. He leads the league with maximum points with 12 goals scored and two conceded. Last year Abate reached the semi-final of the Youth League, now he looks down on everyone with 12 points. And one of his pupils, Davide Bartesaghi, made his debut at San Siro. A quarter of an hour against Verona to tell everyone “I’m here too”. Who knows when it will be Camarda’s turn, who in the meantime scores and dreams without saying a word. Humble, reserved and protected by society. In March he will turn 16. The future is on him.

#Milan #Camarda #show #hattrick #hour #Coppa #Italia #Primavera