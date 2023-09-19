Another long stop ahead for the Rossoneri defender Mattia Caldaraunder contract with the Milan until June 2024 and posted by Pegs also on the list Champions. In fact, the 1994 class was forced to undergo surgery to resolve a problem with his right ankle. Successful operation, but the absence from the fields will be long. Here is the report provided in the official press release from the Rossoneri club: “AC Milan communicates that the player Mattia Caldara he was operated on his right ankle today by doctor Giacomo Zanon in the presence of the Rossoneri doctor Lucio Genesio. The operation, performed arthroscopically, is perfectly successful. Recovery times are estimated at three months“.