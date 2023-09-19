The Rossoneri player has undergone surgery on his right ankle and will be out for a long time: here is the press release from Milan
Another long stop ahead for the Rossoneri defender Mattia Caldaraunder contract with the Milan until June 2024 and posted by Pegs also on the list Champions. In fact, the 1994 class was forced to undergo surgery to resolve a problem with his right ankle. Successful operation, but the absence from the fields will be long. Here is the report provided in the official press release from the Rossoneri club: “AC Milan communicates that the player Mattia Caldara he was operated on his right ankle today by doctor Giacomo Zanon in the presence of the Rossoneri doctor Lucio Genesio. The operation, performed arthroscopically, is perfectly successful. Recovery times are estimated at three months“.
If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Milan without missing any updates, stay connected to Ilmilanista to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.
September 18, 2023 (changed September 18, 2023 | 8.31pm)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Milan #Caldara #underwent #surgery #ankle #Surgery #months
Leave a Reply